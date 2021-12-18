Look: SC State WR Makes Incredible TD Catch vs. Jackson State

Jackson State entered the Cricket Celebration Bowl with a ton of confidence, but it was South Carolina State that turned out to be the more dominant team.

South Carolina State only had a 10-7 lead over Jackson State heading into halftime. That all changed in the second half, as the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 14-3 in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ momentum carried over to the fourth quarter. With a little over six minutes remaining in the game, South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields Jr. delivered a touchdown pass near the left corner of the end zone to Shaquan Davis.

It wasn’t an easy catch for Davis, who had to make the catch over his defender while maintaining possession on his way to the ground.

Here’s the touchdown reception from Davis:

As called on South Carolina State radio: pic.twitter.com/oVvYKSprVG — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 18, 2021

Davis was Fields’ go-to option throughout the Cricket Celebration Bowl. He finished the game with five receptions for 95 yards and three touchdowns.

Fields was inconsistent from an efficiency standpoint, but he still had 166 passing yards and four touchdown passes.

South Carolina State will finish the 2021 season with a 7-5 record. Jackson State, meanwhile, went 11-2 in Deion Sanders’ second year.