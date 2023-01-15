Look: SEC Commissioner Reacts To Georgia Football Tragedy

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 28: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey attends the AutoZone Liberty Bowl between Mississippi State and Texas Tech at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 28, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Tragedy struck the University of Georgia early Sunday morning.

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash shortly before 3 a.m. ET. It came just one day after a parade was held to celebrate Georgia's second-straight championship.

It led SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey to release a statement on Sunday afternoon.

"We join the University of Georgia community in mourning the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” Sankey said. "The Southeastern Conference family sends its condolences to the families, friends, teammates, classmates, and everyone close to these young people who left us too soon. Our prayers today are with everyone at the University of Georgia.”

LeCroy was driving the car before it crashed, per the police report.

Fellow offensive lineman Warren McClendon was also in the vehicle when it crashed but he only required a few stitches.

We continue to send our condolences to the school.