Look: SEC Quarterback Appears To Call Out Offensive Line

Auburn's offensive line had a terrible performance this past weekend against Penn State, giving up six sacks in a 41-12 loss.

Starting quarterback T.J. Finley didn't hide his true feelings about Auburn's offensive line. He retweeted a statistic that put the position group's struggles into perspective.

The tweet that Finley shared said: "Auburn QBs were pressured on 61.8 percent of their dropbacks vs. Penn State, the 4th highest pressure rate allowed by an SEC team over the last five season."

Finley ended up taking back his retweet. The damage was already done though, as fans managed to get a screenshot of his previous social media activity.

Finley, who took a beating on Saturday against Penn State, completed 11-of-19 pass attempts for 152 yards with an interception.

Auburn might be without Finley this weekend against Missouri. He's currently nursing a shoulder injury.

If Finley does suit up this Saturday, he'll need better protection from his offensive line.