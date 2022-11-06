Look: Serious Injuries During College Football Field Storming

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It was the weekend of the field storm in the college football world.

Multiple college football programs witnessed their field getting stormed following massive wins over the weekend.

One field storming turned out pretty dangerous.

At least five people were injured after Coastal Carolina fans stormed the field following their upset win over Appalachian State on Friday night.

"According to Coastal Carolina's director of communication, Jerry Rashid, three individuals were transported to a hospital, and two others were treated on site at Brooks Stadium," Fox News reported this weekend.

It was a pretty scary scene.

"I just saw people running, and I just ran with them and I ended up, you know, in a big crowd. I fell a couple times. It was pretty crazy," a student told WBTW-TV.

Some conferences have rules in place that fine programs if the field gets stormed.

While it's often an inevitability, it can still be a pretty dangerous situation.

If fines are hammered on schools, perhaps they will have better security in place.