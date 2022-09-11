Look: Several Prominent Names Mentioned For Nebraska Job

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nebraska's football program will search for a new head coach after firing Scott Frost.

The school officially fired Frost on Sunday afternoon following a home upset against Southern Georgia. Mickey Joseph, the associate head coach, will replace Frost in an interim role this season.

That gives the Cornhuskers plenty of time to find the ideal candidate. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, they could consider a handful of options.

Thamel listed several current collegiate head coaches. Mark Stoops is the all-time winningest coach for Kentucky's football program, and Matt Campbell has led Iowa State to a 2-0 start.

Baylor's Dave Aranda, Minnesota's PJ Fleck, Arkansas' Sam Pittman, and Kansas State's Chris Klieman are also possible new hires.

One name that may particularly stand out is Bill O'Brien. He's returned to college as Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after seven years coaching the Houston Texans.

Nebraska needs a fresh start after losing 10 of its last 12 games. Perhaps the school will pick one of these coaches to lead them back to relevancy.