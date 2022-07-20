Look: Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On Prominent College Football Coach

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Shannon Sharpe isn't buying what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was selling at SEC Media Day regarding NIL.

Earlier today, Smart expressed his reservations about how the NIL system is currently working, particularly the "reverse system" of younger players and incoming freshmen making more than established older guys.

"You could say, 'Well, he deserves that,'" Smart said. "Well, he might deserve that if he earns it. If he goes out there and plays, I'm all for taking care of guys that have been part of the program and start and play. It's a reverse system right now, where the bottom coming in is getting rewarded more than the top going out. And that's tough."

On Undisputed, Sharpe argued that Smart came into his tenure at Georgia making nearly as much per year as Mark Richt did when he retired, so it is hypocritical for him or any other college coach to complain about what players are receiving.

"These college coaches--Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney--got no problem with coaches' salaries going from five, six, eight, 10, 12 million dollars a year," Sharpe said. "But the players get a little bit of money, so what that means is all the Dodge Chargers and Challengers and the little back-alley deals that y'all have been doing, ain't gonna be good enough anymore."

Sharpe also said that if he were a recruit these days, the first thing he would do is hire a tax attorney and then begin negotiating with schools.

"Georgia what you got? Because Alabama told me they got 1.5 [million] for me. I'm negotiating, just like you did Kirby Smart," Sharpe said.