Look: Shirtless Georgia Fan Is Going Viral Tonight

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: General view of fans during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ohio State is beating Georgia, 35-24, in the second half of Saturday night's College Football Playoff game at the Fiesta Bowl.

One Georgia Bulldogs fan is taking things especially hard.

A shirtless Georgia Bulldogs fan is going viral on social media in the second half of the contest.

"Just means more," one fan joked.

We're going to need updated shots of that fan throughout the second half.

Ohio State and Georgia are currently playing on ESPN.