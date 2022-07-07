Look: Shirtless Photo Of 2025 Recruit Is Going Viral

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tyler Parker, a California native from the 2025 recruiting class, is trending this week. That's because he recently shared a shirtless photo of himself.

Even though Parker is just 14 years old, he looks like a larger version of Aaron Donald. And no, we're not kidding.

This isn't the first time that Parker has gone viral on social media. He left people in awe when he ran a 40-yard-dash in 4.9 seconds.

Parker hasn't figured out where he'll play college football just yet, but it's very apparent that Power Five programs have interest in him.

Here's the photo of Parker that has fans buzzing on Twitter:

Most sports fans who saw this photo of Parker are stunned that he's just a teenager.

"Bro has been working out since he was 2," one fan tweeted. "He looks like he could bench press Aaron Donald with one arm."

"I need a birth certificate immediately," another fan wrote.

If Parker is looking like a tank at just 14 years old, we can only imagine what he'll look like when he's playing college football in 2025.