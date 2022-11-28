Look: Simulated BCS Rankings Top 25 Released

What would the BCS rankings look like right now?

Following the final week of the college football regular season, the simulated BCS Rankings have been released.

Georgia comes in at No. 1 in the rankings, followed by Michigan and TCU.

Ohio State, not USC, comes in at No. 4 in the simulated BCS rankings on Sunday night.

Here are the full rankings:

The new College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday night.