Look: Simulated BCS Rankings Top 25 Released Sunday

The College Football Playoff selection committee awarded its top-four spots to Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State.

This marks the ninth playoff since switching from the BCS in 2014. Under the old formula, the same teams would have ended the season on top.

Per BCSKnowHow, Georgia and Michigan lapped the competition to place No. 1 and 2 in the rankings. However, the Buckeyes would have narrowly placed ahead of the Horned Frogs in the BCS standings.

Here's how the BCS would have appraised college football's top teams.

Georgia Michigan Ohio State TCU Alabama Tennessee Penn State Kansas State Utah USC

Based on the BCS scores, the CFP committee chose the right teams. Ohio State (.8929) and TCU (.8917) rate decisively above Alabama (.8288).

According to this simulation, the committee has never selected a school outside the BCS' top four.

Under the old system, the undefeated Bulldogs and Wolverines would compete in the National Championship Game. That matchup could still occur on Jan. 9 if Georgia defeats Ohio State and Michigan bests TCU on New Year's Eve.