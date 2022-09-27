Look: SMU-UCF Game Has Been Rescheduled Due To Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 2: A UCF Knights spirit team member waves the flag after a score in the third quarter of the ACC Championship against the Memphis Tigers at Spectrum Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

UCF and SMU became the latest college football teams to alter this week's schedule because of Hurricane Ian.

On Thursday evening, both teams announced that the game is moving from Saturday afternoon to Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. An undetermined ESPN network will televise the matchup.

Per UCF's official statement, tickets issued for Saturday will still be honored for Sunday's game. Free student tickets remain available as of Tuesday evening.

Several other teams have changed their plans as the storm expects to reach Florida's west coast and the Carolinas.

The Florida Gators also pushed back their game against Eastern Washington from Saturday to Sunday. USF and ECU will still play on Saturday, but the game will now take place in Boca Raton instead of Tampa Bay.

Stetson, located in DeLand, Florida, became the first Division I program to cancel this week's game. Saturday's Pioneer Football League contest against San Diego will no longer take place.

South Carolina, meanwhile, moved its game against South Carolina State up from Saturday to Thursday night.

The NFL could also be impacted, as the Tampa Bay Bucaneers are scheduled to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.