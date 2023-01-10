Look: SoFi Stadium Getting Crushed For National Title Showing

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: A general view of SoFi Stadium is seen prior to game action during the 2023 CFP National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs on January 09, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

SoFi Stadium hosted this year's national championship game between Georgia and TCU. It turns out some fans had brutal experiences at the most expensive NFL stadium.

The belief was that SoFi Stadium's roof would shield fans from the rain on Monday night. However, several surfaces inside the stadium were covered in water because there are gaps in the roof.

This led to fans slipping at SoFi Stadium. Unfortunately, multiple people had to be helped out of the stadium on a stretcher.

Arash Markazi shared a video of this messy situation at SoFi Stadium.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk criticized SoFi Stadium for the way it handled last night's event.

"It’s inexcusable, frankly," Florio wrote. "Especially since the facility relies on people showing up for events there. Basic safety measures are a must, and SoFi Stadium obviously bears responsibility for every injury that occurred."

SoFi Stadium will have to take responsibility for this, there's no question about it.