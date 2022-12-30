Look: South Carolina Trolls Clemson, Tennessee Before Orange Bowl
With the Orange Bowl set for tonight, South Carolina has decided to troll both Clemson and Tennessee.
Earlier this afternoon, a plane carrying the following message arrived at the sight of the Orange Bowl: "Enjoy your bowl game - Gamecocks."
This was the perfect way to troll Clemson and Tennessee, two teams that South Carolina upset during the regular season.
South Carolina blew out Tennessee on Nov. 19 by a final score of 63-38. Spencer Rattler finished that game with 438 passing yards and six touchdowns.
The following week, South Carolina defeated Clemson 31-30 on the road. The Gamecocks outscored the Tigers by 10 points in the second half.
If South Carolina can knock off Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl this Friday, the fan base will quickly turn its atteniton over to the Orange Bowl.
Clemson and Tennessee will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.