Look: South Carolina Trolls Clemson, Tennessee Before Orange Bowl

COLUMBIA, SC - November 19: South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer reacts to a call on the field during the third quarter of a college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Columbia, SC. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With the Orange Bowl set for tonight, South Carolina has decided to troll both Clemson and Tennessee.

Earlier this afternoon, a plane carrying the following message arrived at the sight of the Orange Bowl: "Enjoy your bowl game - Gamecocks."

Check it out:

This was the perfect way to troll Clemson and Tennessee, two teams that South Carolina upset during the regular season.

South Carolina blew out Tennessee on Nov. 19 by a final score of 63-38. Spencer Rattler finished that game with 438 passing yards and six touchdowns.

The following week, South Carolina defeated Clemson 31-30 on the road. The Gamecocks outscored the Tigers by 10 points in the second half.

If South Carolina can knock off Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl this Friday, the fan base will quickly turn its atteniton over to the Orange Bowl.

Clemson and Tennessee will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.