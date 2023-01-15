Look: Sports World Praying For Georgia Football Program

CLEMSON, SC - AUGUST 31: Two Georgia Bulldogs helmets sit on the field prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2013 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A Georgia football player and staff member died in a car accident early Sunday morning.

The team announced that offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler Lecroy were killed in a car wreck in Athens. Two other unidentified members of the program are in stable condition from injuries sustained in the accident.

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program, and our athletic department," the school said in a statement. "We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

College football coaches and reporters sent their condolences to Georiga following the tragedy.

"Our Prayers are with you," Miami head coach Mario Cristobal wrote.

"Thoughts and Prayers with the Georgia football program," USF's Alex Golesh wrote.

"Sending our deepest condolences to the Georgia football program and the families of these young men. Our thoughts and prayers are with you," North Carolina head coach Mack Brown said.

"Terrible news out of Georgia this morning," Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated posted. "Prayers for all involved parties."

"Awful tragedy. Prayers with everyone at Georgia and to the families of everyone involved," ESPN's Pete Thamel wrote.

Our condolences go out to the Georgia program and family and friends for their loss.