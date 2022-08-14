Look: Sports World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Throwback Photos

Getty Images.

It's almost football season, which means it's almost time for some fans to go viral in the crowds at college football games across the country.

No one experienced that more than Katherine Webb during the Alabama BCS National Championship Game.

Webb, then the girlfriend of now-husband AJ McCarron, was pointed out by ABC announcer Brent Musburger. The rest is history.

The then-Auburn student went on to gain serious fame, posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, among other things.

That's quite a throwback post.

"Roll Tide! My oldest son looks like AJ’s twin….even the tattoos. We miss y’all in Cincinnati…." one fan wrote.

"You broke the mold. There hasn't been a "Girlfriend" since your run at Auburn. And still holding it down. Beautiful," another fan added.

"I remember this 🔥🔥❤️❤️," another fan added.

"Forever an icon," one fan added.

Best of luck this college football season, everyone.