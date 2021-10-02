Look: Stanford’s Field Looks Awful On Television Today

On Saturday afternoon, the Stanford Cardinal hosted the undefeated Oregon Ducks in a pivotal Pac-12 showdown.

Oregon entered the game as a heavy favorite. However, it’s the Cardinal that are putting together an impressive game and opened a 10-0 lead over the No. 3 team in the country.

Despite Stanford’s hot start, it’s the field at Stanford Stadium that appears to be dominating the headlines. Earlier this afternoon, fans watching on TV noticed the field looked to be in rough shape.

“Considering the Bay Area’s weather and where we are on the sports calendar, kind of nuts how shabby Stanford’s field is (probably easier to see on your tv, but in pretty rough condition),” Awful Announcing’s Ben Koo wrote.

The field is fine (I'm here) but there's something wrong with the TV broadcast. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 2, 2021

Longtime college football reporter Steward Mandel made it clear there is nothing wrong with the field. “The field is fine (I’m here) but there’s something wrong with the TV broadcast,” he said on Twitter.

Oregon and Stanford are playing on ABC, which appears to be having a few issues with its broadcast feed this afternoon.

Ducks fans might have wanted to turn the TV off for other reasons earlier in the game. However, Oregon answered Stanford’s 10-0 run to open the game with a touchdown of its own.

Stanford now holds a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter.