Look: Stephen A. Smith Congratulated The Wrong College Team

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Georgia ran roughshod over TCU in Monday's 62-7 blowout to win its second consecutive national championship.

The college football world has spent Tuesday acknowledging Kirby Smart's Bulldogs as the new kings of college football. Stephen A. Smith, however, opened First Take by congratulating their SEC rival.

"What was that? What a disgrace," Smith said. "Congratulations to Alabama, but damn! It would've been nice to see… I'm sorry I said Alabama because that's what's on my mind. I meant to say Georgia."

Have no fear. First Take managed to keep turning Georgia's momentous win into a conversation about Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Smith shouted down Paul Finebaum, who claimed Alabama "has slipped" when declaring a "changing of the guard."

"Do not underestimate Alabama. Don't underestimate [Saban]," Smith rebutted. "I understand Kirby Smart is the man right now. He's the reigning, two-time defending national champion. He deserves all the props in the world after putting his nine years under Nick Saban and learning from that level of greatness."

For only the second time since the College Football Playoff began, Alabama didn't make the cut. The Crimson Tide defeated Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve instead.

Saban joined ESPN's coverage Monday night at SoFi Stadium. He sat beside David Pollack, who said at halftime that Georgia is "taking over college football."

Let's give Georgia its flowers for a dominant win and season before steering the discussion back to Alabama.