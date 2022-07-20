Look: Stephen A. Smith Is Furious With College Football List

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 30: TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith speaks with youth from the Hidden Genius Project prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

During this Wednesday's edition of First Take, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo unveiled his top five for the most storied programs in college football history.

Russo's top five included Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and USC. He ultimately had the Fighting Irish placed in the No. 1 spot.

Clearly, Stephen A. Smith doesn't agree with these rankings from Russo.

Smith called out Russo on Twitter this Wednesday, saying Alabama should be in the top spot.

"OMG. @MadDogUnleashed is gonna make me hobble back to @FirstTake," Smith tweeted. What a sorry A-List. @NDFootball is not the No.1 program in CFB. I don’t want to hear it. @AlabamaFTBL all day, everyday. @MollyQerim, check him. Come on Doggie! You’re better than that."

Smith announced last week that he has been away from First Take because he suffered injuries to his bicep and rotator cuff.

"Appreciate the love I’ve been receiving from everyone who’s missed me on @FirstTake," Smith tweeted. "I’m out because I’m rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Partial tear — rotator cuff AND Bicep, along with frayed Labrum, plus a Bone Spur. Aging sucks, but it is what it is. Back next month."

Whenever Smith returns to First Take, he'll have a lot to say to Russo.