Look: Tate Martell Posts Cryptic Message About His Future

Tate Martell playing for Miami football.MIAMI, FL - APRIL 13: Tate Martell #18 of the Miami Hurricanes warms up before the annual Spring Game at Nathaniel Traz-Powell Stadium on April 13, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State and Miami quarterback Tate Martell entered the transfer portal back in January. He remains on the market.

To say Martell’s college football career hasn’t worked out as planned so far would be an understatement. The former four-star recruit has now failed to win the starting job at two major programs and finds himself without a home as of now.

However, Martell is seemingly not giving up hope. On Twitter this afternoon, he posted a tweet that implied he is still looking to play.

“The story is still being written,” Martell wrote.

Back in January, when Martell first entered the portal, UNLV was mentioned as a potential destination for him. It would make sense, considering he played his high school football in Las Vegas.

We’ll see if UNLV winds up getting involved and what other schools could potentially be interested in the dual-threat QB.


