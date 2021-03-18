Look: Tate Martell Posts Cryptic Message About His Future

Former Ohio State and Miami quarterback Tate Martell entered the transfer portal back in January. He remains on the market.

To say Martell’s college football career hasn’t worked out as planned so far would be an understatement. The former four-star recruit has now failed to win the starting job at two major programs and finds himself without a home as of now.

However, Martell is seemingly not giving up hope. On Twitter this afternoon, he posted a tweet that implied he is still looking to play.

“The story is still being written,” Martell wrote.

the story is still being written.. pic.twitter.com/JOJrqf7dhY — TATE MARTELL (@TheTateMartell) March 18, 2021

Back in January, when Martell first entered the portal, UNLV was mentioned as a potential destination for him. It would make sense, considering he played his high school football in Las Vegas.

We’ll see if UNLV winds up getting involved and what other schools could potentially be interested in the dual-threat QB.