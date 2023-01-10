Look: TCU Bowl Game Stat Is Going Viral Monday Night

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: The TCU Horned Frogs logo on a football helmet during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on October 29, 2022 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

TCU will try to pull off a comeback for the ages Monday night.

The Horned Frogs trail the Georgia Bulldogs 38-7 to start the second half. There's hardly any precedent for a college football team erasing such a large deficit.

However, TCU would match its own record by somehow winning the College Football Playoff National Championship.

ESPN Stats & Info noted that teams are 1-530 when trailing by 31 or more points at halftime. The Horned Frogs secured that lone victory at the 2016 Alamo Bowl, rallying from a 31-0 halftime deficit to earn a 47-41 win over Oregon in triple overtime.

In order to repeat history, TCU must figure out how to stop Georgia.

The Bulldogs garnered five touchdowns and a field goal on their six first-half drives. While the Horned Frogs forced a three-and-out to open the third quarter, Georgia is driving downfield on its ensuing pos

Given how thoroughly mismatched TCU looked in the first half, another epic comeback would stun just about everyone watching the CFP National Championship on ESPN.