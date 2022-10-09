Look: Tennessee's Postgame Message For LSU Goes Viral

Tennessee is riding high after Saturday's big win over LSU.

The Volunteers stayed undefeated with a 40-13 triumph over the Tigers. After the victory, they had some fun at their SEC adversary's expense.

Tennessee's Twitter page trolled LSU by writing "Five and Eaux."

Quarterback Hendon Hooker continued his sensational season by registering 239 passing yards, 56 rushing yards, and two touchdowns. Running back Jabari Small ran for 127 yards and two scores.

Tennessee has now deposited a whopping 46.8 points per game, and three of its wins have come against teams that entered the matchup ranked inside the AP Top 25.

Josh Heupel is generating considerable buzz in Knoxville, but the Volunteers can make their biggest statement yet next weekend.

Tennessee can solidify itself as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender by defeating Alabama on Saturday. The trash talk will be even louder if the Volunteers knock off the Crimson Tide in a battle of undefeated SEC squads.