Look: Terry McLaurin Has Cool Message For Buckeyes Star

Ohio State’s football program continues to produce elite wide receivers.

A former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, is currently starring in the NFL. The former Buckeyes wideout has become a standout performer for the Washington Football Team (as well as an emerging leader for the locker room).

This evening, McLaurin is watching his old team play. Ohio State is facing Penn State in a crucial road contest at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. The Buckeyes are looking to improve to 2-0 on the season following last week’s home win over Nebraska.

Ohio State is off to a good start, as the Buckeyes lead the Nittany Lions, 14-3, early in the second quarter. One of the Buckeyes’ touchdowns came on an awesome pass and catch from Justin Fields to Chris Olave.

Chris Olave is getting in on the fun. pic.twitter.com/odfaxNYNHs — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 1, 2020

McLaurin was a big fan of the play. The former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver had a cool message for the current OSU wide receiver.

“Dominating contested catches thats major,” McLaurin tweeted at Olave, adding a strong arm emoji.

Dominating contested catches thats major 💪🏾 @chrisolave_ — Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) November 1, 2020

Ohio State will be in very good hands moving forward if Olave continues to make catches that like.

The Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions are currently playing on ABC.