Look: Texas Fan's Reaction To Loss Is Going Viral

A Texas fan's reaction to Saturday night's loss to TCU has gone viral on social media..

A Longhorns fan took to social media following the Saturday night loss to the Horned Frogs to express her unhappiness with the state of the program.

The Texas fans proceeded to rip off her Quinn Ewers-themed wig and her jersey.

"I actually spent my hard earned money on this s---," she tweeted on Saturday night.

Video of the reaction has gone viral on social media.

If you're going to lose, you might as well go all out with the reaction to the loss.

Texas dropped to 6-4 on the season, while TCU improved to 10-0 on the year.