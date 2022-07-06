Look: Texas Running Back Has Message For Crimson Tide

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 26: A Texas flag on the field before a game between the UTEP Miners and the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 26, 2009 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson is not backing down from his old school.

The running back transferred from Tuscaloosa to Texas last year after tallying 254 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Crimson Tide in 2019. He'll get a chance to show up the SEC juggernaut when the Longhorns host Nick Saban's squad in Week 2.

During a since-deleted Twitter Spaces session Tuesday night, via AL.com's Mark Heim, Robinson is confident Texas has what it takes to pull off an upset.

“Ain’t no chip on our shoulder, it’s just a … it might be a chip (because) it’s Texas, because there’s a few people that might be trying to count us out,” Robinson said, “but knowing what I know, seeing what I see every day being here and being there, I know we can beat them boys. We just got to do what we got to do.”

Texas has previously had Alabama's number, but the two programs haven't met since the Crimson Tide beat the Longhorns in the 2010 BCS National Championship Game.

While Saban has since established Alabama as the team to beat in college football, Texas went 5-7 in Steve Sarkisian's first season as head coach.

A Longhorns victory isn't a likely outcome. Courtesy of the Action Network, Vegas has the Crimson Tide as early 15-point favorites for the matchup in Austin.

However, nobody can blame Robinson for believing in his team.

Alabama and Texas will face off at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10 at noon ET.