Look: Texas Tech Upsets Iowa State With 62-Yard Field Goal

Madness in Lubbock. After blowing a 17-point lead, Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay drilled a 62-yard field goal in the final seconds to win it.

Definitely one you have to see to believe.

The Red Raiders led 31-14 at one point before the Cyclones stormed back.

Two fourth quarter Iowa State touchdowns and a field goal brought the score even with just a minute to go. That’s before Garibay nailed a 62-yarder with ease as time expired.

The senior kicker’s unfathomably clutch field goal obviously set social media ablaze.

“JONATHAN GARIBAY YOU ARE A TEXAS TECH LEGEND!!!”RC Mayfield tweeted.

“From 62. Yards. Out. Jonathan Garibay wins it for #TexasTech,” the Red Raiders Rivals affiliate shared.

“62 YARDS!!!” said Reddit’s College Football page.

Texas Tech moves to 6-4 with the W.

Earlier in the game, fans were asked to clear the student section after throwing garbage onto the field after an overturned Red Raiders interception.

Later, those fans were storming the field celebrating an incredible game-winning field goal.

No doubt, it’s going to be a fun one in Lubbock, Texas tonight.

Up next, Tech takes on No. 10 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have a battle against TCU tonight at 8 PM ET.