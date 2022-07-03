Look: The 10 Best Quarterback Recruits Of The 21st Century

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Arch Manning is a recruiting coup for Texas football, but he isn't the only high-profile quarterback to choose the Longhorns this century.

In the history of the 247Sports Composite Rankings, which goes back to 2000, there are only three quarterbacks with 1.000 rating scores. All of them have played or will play for Texas.

Along with Arch Manning, Longhorn legend Vince Young and current UT quarterback Quinn Ewers are in the 1.000 club. Young and Manning picked Texas out of high school, while Ewers took a brief detour to Ohio State before transferring home to Austin.

Overall, the list of the top 10 quarterback recruits this century makes for a fascinating trip down memory lane.

The careers of the guys on this list are a mixed bag. Obviously, Young panned out in college and had some success at the NFL level even if his pro career didn't go as planned.

Pryor was a college star but he made most of his NFL impact at wide receiver. Barkley, Clausen and Berlin failed to achieve any professional success, while the stories on Fields and Lawrence at that level are still being written after dazzling college tenures.

Bryce Young is the reigning Heisman winner, so he looks to have been a recruiting hit. Let's see what Ewers and Arch can do in burnt orange in the coming years.