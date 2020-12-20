Look: The BCS Rankings Would’ve Produced Different Top 4

The College Football Playoff Committee named the four selections to play for a National Championship earlier on Sunday afternoon.

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame filled out the top four spots in the final rankings. Texas A&M and Oklahoma found themselves on the outside looking in.

Naturally, the Aggies were outraged. Jimbo Fisher led the SEC West team to an impressive 8-1 record, which included a win over Florida. In the end, it wasn’t enough to convince the committee to give Texas A&M a berth.

Fans started to wonder what the rankings would’ve looked like under the old BCS system. Even AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco wondered if the old way of selecting teams might’ve been more fair.

Thankfully someone still runs those BCS simulations.

According to two polls and three computer rankings, the BCSKnowHow Twitter account was able to simulate what the standings would’ve been under the old BCS model.

Let’s take a look, courtesy of Saturday Down South:

Alabama Clemson Ohio State Texas A&M Notre Dame Cincinnati

There are *not official* but with the two polls and three of the five computer rankings in, our simulated #BCS standings are this close between Notre Dame and Texas A&M: pic.twitter.com/aH9EwDIJgT — BCSKnowHow.com (@BCSKnowHow) December 20, 2020

Well that’s interesting. The BCS computers calculated a score of 0.7435 for Cincinnati, ranking sixth behind Notre Dame.

Obviously, everyone focused on the difference at No. 4 and No. 5 between this BCS calculation and the actual CFP rankings. The Aggies narrowly edged the Fighting Irish, which is sure to fire up Texas A&M supporters.

Still the BCS had plenty of limitations of its own. Either way, at least one team will end up upset, no matter the system that’s used.

Time will tell if college football chooses to keep the four-team playoff format moving forward.