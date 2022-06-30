Look: The Big Ten Title Game Could Have New Home In 2024

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: A general view of the crowd as the NFC Championship Game begins between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Slated to add UCLA and USC to the fold, the Big Ten could take a step toward making those California schools feel more at home.

According to Josh Henschke of Rivals, the Big Ten is eyeing SoFi Stadium to host a Big Ten Championship game "at some point in the near future."

It's unclear when they'd play at the Inglewood stadium, but the conference's title clash will take place in Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, through 2024.

SoFi Stadium opened its doors by welcoming the Rams to Los Angeles in 2020. The venue, which seats 70,000 people, hosted the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

It's also scheduled to hold the next College Football Playoff National Championship Game on January 9.

Going from Indianapolis to Inglewood is quite the geographic shift. Then again, so is adding USC and UCLA to a conference without west-coast representation. Per Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner, the two historic California schools could join the Big Ten as soon as 2024.

If completing the expected move, the Trojans and Bruins will face steep competition on the path to a Big Ten title clash. They'll further exceed the conference's name by becoming the 15th and 16th schools in a grouping led by Ohio State and Michigan.