Look: The Fiesta Bowl Playing Surface Is Getting Crushed

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines rushes during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The first quarter of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU has been action-packed. Unfortunately, the turf at State Farm Stadium doesn't seem fit enough to handle this fast pace.

College football reporter Bud Elliott pointed out that several players have slipped in the Michigan-TCU game. There's still an entire half of football left to be played.

"This playing surface is not up to par for a national semifinal," Elliott said. "Dudes slipping all over."

Elliott isn't the only person who called out State Farm Stadium's turf.

"It’s always been bad," former NFL running back Jacob Hester said. "I’ve played preseason games there, and it was already trash at that point."

"I remember being on the sidelines for the ‘14 national title and OSU players talking about changing cleats," Steven Godfrey tweeted.

Hopefully, no one suffers an injury because of the turf this Saturday.

TCU has jumped out to an early 14-0 lead against Michigan. We'll see how Jim Harbaugh's crew responds.