Look: The Football World Is Worrying About Lee Corso Today

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It's great seeing Lee Corso back on ESPN's "College GameDay," though the legendary college football analyst can be tough to watch at times.

Of course, it's understandable, considering Corso is 87 years old.

Still, fans have routinely taken to social media to express their worry for the legendary college football analyst.

Are we at the point where Corso should no longer be on television?

It can be tough to watch at times.

"It’s painful to watch him. Needs to retire or relegate him to only make the picks," one fan wrote.

"In all seriousness, this season has got to be his last year. Eventually it’ll hurt TV ratings having him come on when it’s clear he’s struggling like this," another fan wrote.

"I haven’t watched game day in years, it’s really uncomfortable when he comes in screen," one fan added.

ESPN could have a difficult decision to make at some point.