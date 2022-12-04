Look: The New Year's Six Bowl Games Are Set

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: A general view during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

The New Year's Six bowl games appear to be set.

Sunday afternoon, the final College Football Playoff field was set, with Georgia taking on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal and Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal.

The New Year's Six bowl games appear to be set, as well.

Per Bryan Fischer:

Fiesta (semi): TCU vs. Michigan

Peach (semi): Ohio State vs. Georgia

Rose: Utah vs. Penn State

Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. USC

Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee

Sugar Bowl: Kansas State vs. Alabama

The official college football postseason bowl game matchups will be announced later on Sunday.

Which game are you most looking forward to?