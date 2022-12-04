Skip to main content
Look: The New Year's Six Bowl Games Are Set

An aerial view of the Rose Bowl.

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: A general view during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

The New Year's Six bowl games appear to be set.

Sunday afternoon, the final College Football Playoff field was set, with Georgia taking on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal and Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal. 

Per Bryan Fischer:

  • Fiesta (semi): TCU vs. Michigan 
  • Peach (semi): Ohio State vs. Georgia 
  • Rose: Utah vs. Penn State 
  • Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. USC 
  • Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee 
  • Sugar Bowl: Kansas State vs. Alabama

The official college football postseason bowl game matchups will be announced later on Sunday.

Which game are you most looking forward to?