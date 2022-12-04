Look: The New Year's Six Bowl Games Are Set
The New Year's Six bowl games appear to be set.
Sunday afternoon, the final College Football Playoff field was set, with Georgia taking on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal and Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal.
Per Bryan Fischer:
- Fiesta (semi): TCU vs. Michigan
- Peach (semi): Ohio State vs. Georgia
- Rose: Utah vs. Penn State
- Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. USC
- Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee
- Sugar Bowl: Kansas State vs. Alabama
The official college football postseason bowl game matchups will be announced later on Sunday.
