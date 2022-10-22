Look: The Scene At College GameDay Is Going Viral This Morning

College GameDay is in Eugene, Oregon today for the Ducks' showdown with UCLA, and the crowd has not disappointed so far.

Since Oregon is on the West Coast, that means fans and students have to be ready to start early for GameDay. In some cases, we're thinking a few may have pulled all-nighters.

Either way, it is a raucous scene at the U of O this morning, with fans lined up deep by 5:30 a.m. local time.

"It's pouring. They don't care. What a scene!" said ESPN's Rece Davis.

Oregon enters today's game 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Pac-12 play. The Ducks have reeled off five-straight wins after a season-opening loss to Georgia.

UCLA, meanwhile, is an unbeaten 6-0 and 3-0 in league games. Both teams are ranked in the top 10, and this is a return trip to Eugene for Bruins head coach and former Oregon head man Chip Kelly.

Should be a tremendous game later today. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports.