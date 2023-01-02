Look: The Shirtless Georgia Fan Has Been Identified

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: General view of fans during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

During Saturday night's College Football Playoff game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State, a shirtless Bulldogs fan went viral on social media.

The fan appeared to be going through it, as at the time, Ohio State was having its way with Georgia.

Many on social media wondered if the fan came to the game with no shirt or took his shirt off in frustration at some point during the contest.

We have our answer.

The fan has admitted that he took off his shirt for good luck. He'll typically change shirts during a game if things aren't going well, but he didn't have a backup one in the stadium.

So, he went shirtless.

He might have to go shirtless for the College Football Playoff national title game, too.

Georgia and TCU are set to play on Monday, Jan. 9.