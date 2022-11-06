Look: The Week 11 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Is Out

KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 13: Georgia Defensive Coordinator, Dan Lanning (left) and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart (right), on the sidelines during the NCAA football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Week 11 Coaches' Poll top 25 is here.

Following a wild day of college football games, the latest Coaches' Poll top 25 has been released via USA TODAY.

Georgia is at No. 1, following the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

Here's the complete Week 11 Coaches' Poll top 25:

Georgia (9-0) (61 first-place votes) Ohio State (9-0) Michigan (9-0) (2) TCU (9-0) Tennessee (8-1) Oregon (8-1) USC (8-1) LSU (7-2) Ole Miss (8-1) UCLA (8-1) Alabama (7-2) Clemson (8-1) Utah (7-2) North Carolina (8-1) Penn State (7-2) NC State (7-2) Tulane (8-1) Texas (6-3) Liberty (8-1) Illinois (7-2) UCF (7-2) Kansas State (6-3) Washington (7-2) Kentucky (6-3) Notre Dame (6-3)

The new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out on Tuesday night.

How different will they look?