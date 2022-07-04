Look: There's A New Top 10 Class In 2023 Recruiting Rankings

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 30: Miami Hurricanes helmets sit on a case during the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

A new team has entered the top 10 in the latest 2023 recruiting rankings.

Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes jumped into the top 10 this Monday after landing a commitment from five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa.

Mauigoa is the highest ranked offensive lineman to commit to Miami in 12 years. We call that the Mario Cristobal effect.

"5-star OL Francis Mauigoa becomes the highest ranked offensive lineman to commit to Miami in 12 years," said 247Sports. "The Canes now have the No. 8 recruiting class in the country."

The Hurricanes' 2023 class is now in the top 10 on all the major recruiting services, including On3.

Cristobal sure does know how to recruit.

These top prospects haven't even seen the Cristobal's Hurricanes take a snap yet, but they're clearly confident in the vision he's laid out for the program.

The Hurricanes haven't had this kind of momentum in over a decade. Hopefully it continues this fall.

Cristobal's biggest weakness during his time with Oregon was offensive philosophy and in-game adjustments. Perhaps he's learned a thing or two since then.

Miami sure will be an intriguing watch this fall.