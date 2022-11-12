Look: There's Snow On The Field Before Major SEC Game Today

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 2: General view during the game between the University of Southern California Trojans and the Arkansas Razorbacks on September 2, 2006 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Southern California won 50-14. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

It appears the weather will play a factor in this Saturday's clash between Arkansas and LSU.

Moments ago, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated shared a photo of the current scene at Razorback Stadium. The field has a thin layer of snow on it.

Snow is not in the forecast for this Saturday's game. Nonetheless, the field could be a slippery due to last night's inclement weather.

LSU enters this game with a lot of confidence. Last weekend, it defeated Alabama in an overtime thriller.

Arkansas, meanwhile, is coming off a loss to Liberty. That was a disappointing result for Sam Pittman's team.

Oddsmakers have LSU listed as slight favorites over Arkansas. If the Razorbacks are going to pull off the upset this Saturday, they'll need their offense to play at an elite level.

Arkansas and LSU will kick off at 12 p.m. ET. This SEC showdown will be televised on ESPN.