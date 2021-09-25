A Boise State running back put a Utah State defender on skates with a video game-like juke during Saturday’s game.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio, a running back for the Broncos, got into the open field near the sideline when an Aggies defender started closing in.

Habibi-Likio faked inside and outside twice, completely fooling the falling defender in the process. The Boise State running back then leaped over the defender, who was on the ground by that point, to pick up a few more yards.

This might be the best juke we’ve seen so far this season.

Please keep this man in your thoughts 🪦 pic.twitter.com/oWFjlRVmiH — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 25, 2021

This might not be the last time we see Cyrus Habibi-Likio put a defender on skates this season.

Habibi-Likio began his collegiate career in Eugene with the Oregon Ducks. He was primarily used as Oregon’s goal-line back because of the Ducks’ crowded backfield. His best season up to this point came back in 2019 when he carried the rock 85 times for 337 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In three games with the Broncos so far, Habibi-Likio has 23 carries for 61 yards and one touchdown. He’s also caught seven passes for 51 yards.

Boise State, meanwhile, is off to a 1-2 start to the 2021 season. The Broncos fell in a nail biter to UCF in Week 1. They bounced back with a 54-13 victory over UTEP in Week 2 before losing to Oklahoma State 21-20 last Saturday. The toughest stretch of the Broncos’ schedule is now behind them.

Boise State currently leads Utah State 10-0 late in the first half.