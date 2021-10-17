Every so often a college football punter kicks a ball so far it deserves its own post. Tonight’s the night.

San Diego State took on San Jose State late Friday night. Few, if any, East Coasters caught the action because of the late kickoff. But they sure missed out on one of the most impressive punts you’ll ever see.

San Diego State punter Matt Araiza booted an 86-yard punt in the third quarter of Friday night’s game. No, we’re not kidding. 86 yards. Araiza kicked the ball standing at SDSU’s own end-zone line. The ball landed at the SJSU 2.5-yard line. The ball traveled 75 yards in-air.

This might be the best punt we’ve ever seen. Well done, Matt.

We have an 86 yard punt… EIGHTY SIX (CC @RKalland) pic.twitter.com/KIi5d3VTTO — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 16, 2021

This isn’t anything new for Matt Araiza. He’s been doing this all season.

this dude is a punting GOD

in SDSU's six games, he has

—11 60+ punts

—4 70+ punts *NONE OF WHICH HAVE BEEN TOUCHBACKS

—also has two 50+ yard field goals on the yearhttps://t.co/5Mt0sH705Q — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 16, 2021