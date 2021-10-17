Every so often a college football punter kicks a ball so far it deserves its own post. Tonight’s the night.
San Diego State took on San Jose State late Friday night. Few, if any, East Coasters caught the action because of the late kickoff. But they sure missed out on one of the most impressive punts you’ll ever see.
San Diego State punter Matt Araiza booted an 86-yard punt in the third quarter of Friday night’s game. No, we’re not kidding. 86 yards. Araiza kicked the ball standing at SDSU’s own end-zone line. The ball landed at the SJSU 2.5-yard line. The ball traveled 75 yards in-air.
This might be the best punt we’ve ever seen. Well done, Matt.
We have an 86 yard punt… EIGHTY SIX (CC @RKalland) pic.twitter.com/KIi5d3VTTO
— Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 16, 2021
This isn’t anything new for Matt Araiza. He’s been doing this all season.
this dude is a punting GOD
in SDSU's six games, he has
—11 60+ punts
—4 70+ punts *NONE OF WHICH HAVE BEEN TOUCHBACKS
—also has two 50+ yard field goals on the yearhttps://t.co/5Mt0sH705Q
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 16, 2021
Matt Araiza not only deserves the Ray Guy Award; he should probably be a high pick in next year’s NFL Draft.
It looks like we’re probably going to need to start watching more San Diego State football games, and not just because the Aztecs are the No. 24 team in college football. Araiza is nothing short of must-watch television.
His ability to flip the field is nothing short of remarkable and no doubt has caught the attention of NFL scouts. Don’t be surprised to hear this guy’s name several more times this season.
San Diego State, meanwhile, is 6-0 on the season after beating San Jose State 19-13 in double overtime.