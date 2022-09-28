Look: This Iowa Stat Could Be Bad News For Michigan

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Michigan faces its biggest test thus far this season when going into Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa.

While the No. 4 Wolverines are favored to stay undefeated and firmly in the College Football Playoff hunt, FOX College Football's Twitter account noted an interesting trend that should put the defending Big Ten champions on high alert.

Dating back to 2010, the Hawkeyes have won four of their last five home games against a top-five ranked opponent.

That includes a 14-13 victory over Michigan, then 9-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation, on Nov. 12, 2016. That's the last time Iowa has hosted its conference foe.

However, their last encounter went far better for the Wolverines, who cruised to a dominant 42-3 win in the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game.

Per MLive.com's Andrew Kahn, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz played the game on the facility's monitor during Tuesday's practice. He acknowledged the challenge ahead for his team.

"It’s going to take our best team effort to have a chance in this ball game," Ferentz said. "Our players need to understand…it’s like an NFL playoff game: Each and every play, something could happen. If you’re not at your absolute best, with the kind of talent and ability they have…if you’re not on your game each and every play, big things can happen against you."

Iowa will look to repeat history and take down another giant Saturday at noon.