Look: Tim Tebow Predicts If Urban Meyer Will Coach Again

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: Urban Meyer talks with Tim Tebow during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer's coaching future has been a trending topic in the college football world for the past few weeks.

During an appearance on the "Aaron Torres Sports Podcast," Florida legend Tim Tebow as asked if he thinks Meyer will coach again.

Tebow wasn't willing to commit to either side, albeit he said his former coach is so competitive that he has probably thought about going to another program.

"I know he's a competitor, and that competitive side is always a balance of what's in you," Tebow said. "We're not just made of one emotion or one feeling. I think his competitive side is probably like, 'Oh, let's see what I can do here.' The other side of it is being around his family and being around his girls and having more grandkids. That matters as well."

Meyer, meanwhile, said he's more than content with his current situation at Fox Sports.

“I’m really happy with Fox and really happy with the lifestyle right now,” Meyer said. “Flying in today to see grandkids. I’m happy with what I am doing.”

There's no guarantee Meyer will stay retired forever. For now though, it sounds like he'll try to fully commit to being an analyst.