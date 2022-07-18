Look: Tim Tebow Ranks His Top 5 SEC Quarterbacks

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: Urban Meyer talks with Tim Tebow during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tim Tebow knows a thing or two about great SEC quarterbacks.

The former college legend won a Heisman Trophy and two national titles with the Florida Gators. Now an SEC Network analyst, he listed the conference's top-five passers entering the 2022 season.

His No. 1 should surprise nobody. After winning the Heisman Trophy, Bryce Young will look to follow up last season's 47 passing touchdowns and take Alabama back to the national championship.

"It starts with Bryce Young, because this dude, his poise has always been beyond his years ... There's nothing that flusters this kid," Tebow said."

The second selection isn't as obvious. Will Levis led Kentucky to 10 wins last season, and Tebow said the quarterback could get better this year.

"He is bigger than you think, He is way more athletic than he gets credit for," Tebow said. "He can absolutely sling it. He is a really, really good quarterback that has a chance of being great."

At No. 3, Tebow likes a fellow Gator wearing his old No. 15. Tebow said Anthony Richardson "might be the fastest, one of the strongest, and one of the most athletic" college players at any position. He declared that there's "no ceiling" for the 21-year-old in his first season as the presumed starter.

Although Spencer Rattler got benched for Caleb Williams last season, Tebow believes the "super talented" transfer still has the skills to shine in South Carolina.

Finally, Tebow thinks Hendon Hooker can put up some "crazy stats" for Tennessee this season.

Tebow praised the current crop of SEC quarterbacks as one of the best groups he's ever seen while covering the conference. We'll see if the young signal-callers live up to his high hopes.