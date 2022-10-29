Look: Top-10 College Football Team Getting Blown Out Today

In one of the more stunning scores you'll see this Saturday, No. 22 Kansas State is blowing out No. 9 Oklahoma State at home.

Oklahoma State was coming into this weekend fresh off a thrilling win over Texas. Kansas State, meanwhile, was coming off a loss to TCU.

Adrian Martinez isn't even starting for Kansas State this Saturday, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Junior quarterback Will Howard has been phenomenal thus far.

Howard completed 15-of-23 pass attempts in the first half for 224 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn has also been great this afternoon, rushing for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Overall, Kansas State leads 35-0 over Oklahoma State at halftime.

Oklahoma State will need Spencer Sanders and the offense to get things rolling in the right direction if the Cowboys want any chance at making a comeback.

Catch the second half of this Big 12 contest on FOX.