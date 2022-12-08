Look: Transferring Mississippi State Player Takes Shot At Mike Leach

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 6: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Dillon Johnson didn't stick to the typical script when announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal.

When posting the news Wednesday night, the Mississippi State running back included an unusual line regarding head coach Mike Leach.

"It has been an honor to participate in this program with you all. Together, you guys have helped me build my character and skills tremendously," Johnson said. "With that being said, since I’m not very tough and Leach is glad I’m leaving, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal."

Johnson has averaged 5.2 yards per carry across three seasons with the Bulldogs, but his limited role remained stagnant when receiving 89 handoffs in each of the last two seasons.

He concluded his junior year with 119 scrimmage yards in a 24-22 road upset over Ole Miss. However, Quinshon Judkins took control of Leach's backfield with 1,476 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman.

The Bulldogs went 8-4, their best record since Leach took over as head coach in 2020. They'll play Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Dec. 28.