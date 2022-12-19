Look: Travis Hunter Has Surprising Transfer Admission

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 17: Travis Hunter #12 of the Jackson State Tigers warms up during pregame prior to the Cricket Celebration Bowl against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Travis Hunter, the former No. 1 overall recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Deion Sanders at Jackson State, might not be following Coach Prime to Colorado.

Many assumed that Hunter would be committing to Colorado following Sanders' decision to take the job. However, it's not a done deal.

Hunter, a former five-star cornerback and wide receiver, revealed that he's considering multiple schools.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do next,” Hunter said.

“I want to follow Coach Prime too, but I need to know if it’s a fit for me," he added. “If it’s not a fit for me, I’m not going. I just want everybody to know that.”

Four schools are reportedly believed to be in the mix for the former No. 1 overall recruit.

Hunter, seen by many as a top-tier NFL Draft prospect, can probably take his time before making a decision.