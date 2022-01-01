Look: Travis Kelce’s Tweet About Alabama Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide was just too much for the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Alabama opened the scoring with a touchdown on its very first drive and never looked back. The Crimson Tide dominated the line of scrimmage, out-gaining the Bearcats 482-218.

The result was a 27-6 victory for the Tide that puts the team in the national title game – again. However, not everyone was impressed with Alabama’s performance on Friday.

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce made it clear didn’t think Alabama played that well.

“Let’s be honest tho…. Bama didn’t impress anyone tonight. They played good enough…” Kelce said on Twitter.

It’s important to note that Kelce played his collegiate football for the Bearcats, so it’s clear where his loyalties lie.

That being said, he isn’t exactly wrong. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young managed just 181 yards through the air with three touchdowns and one interception.

That’s considered a “down” game for the young star quarterback. Even with that, Alabama managed to win the game by three touchdowns.

Now the Tide await the winner of tonight’s game between Michigan and Georgia.