Look: Troy Aikman Shows Off His College Football Viewing Setup

Troy Aikman couldn’t help but flex his college football viewing setup on Saturday night.

The former NFL great is paying close attention to two college football games tonight: TCU-Oklahoma and UCLA-Washington. Aikman began his collegiate career with the Sooners, but he became a star in Southern California with the Bruins after transferring. It’s no surprise he wanted to watch both games this evening.

Aikman began the night with the Oklahoma game before flipping the channel to the UCLA game. Although he had just one television to watch on, his outdoor college football setup is nothing short of luxurious.

Check it out.

Troy Aikman is clearly going to enjoy tonight’s games before getting back to work alongside Joe Buck tomorrow afternoon.

Aikman has been busy, per usual, so far this football season. He’s been pretty impressed with the Dallas Cowboys in particular.

Last Sunday, Aikman even went as far to praise Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs by comparing him to NFL legend Deion Sanders.

“This is very Deion Sanders like,” Aikman said of Diggs last Sunday. “I saw this so many times. He lets the guy go to the deep post but he’s got so much confidence in his speed and his make up ability, that he makes up the speed. You see how he’s able to close the gap. And then he’s like a wide receiver.”

Aikman has to like what he’s seen from the Dallas Cowboys so far this season. Hopefully his Oklahoma Sooners and UCLA Bruins can pull off wins this evening.