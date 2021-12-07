Look: TV Ratings For Every Conference Championship Game

Last weekend was championship weekend in college football, and now we have the television ratings for every league title matchup.

Not surprisingly, the SEC Championship between Alabama and Georgia was the most-watched, drawing in more than 15.2 million viewers, per ShowBuzzDaily. The game earned an 8.16 household rating.

Roughly 11.7 million people tuned in to watch Michigan pummel Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game, while eight million watched Baylor outlast Oklahoma State to win the Big 12. The Friday night Pac-12 title game, won by Utah over Oregon, drew 4.2 million viewers.

Finally, Cincinnati’s victory over Houston in the AAC Championship reeled in 3.4 million sets of eyeballs, which was more than the 2.6 million people who checked out Pitt beating Wake Forest to win the ACC on Saturday night.

Overall, CBS had a monster week, between the SEC Championship Game and its national NFL coverage in the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot on Sunday. FOX didn’t do poorly either, thanks to its Big Ten and NFL programming.

