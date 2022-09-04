Look: Tweet From Quinn Ewers Goes Viral After Texas Debut
Former top recruit Quinn Ewers made his Texas football debut on Saturday.
Ewers, who began his career at Ohio State, led the Longhorns to a blowout victory over UL-Monroe to open the 2022 college football season.
The former five-star quarterback recruit threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the win, adding one rush for -9 yards.
Ewers apparently had an unfortunate sequence of events following the win, though.
His car got towed.
"How’d I get towed during the game," he tweeted.
How does the starting quarterback at Texas get his car towed during a game?
Figure it out, Longhorns.