Look: Tweet From Quinn Ewers Goes Viral After Texas Debut

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 03: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Former top recruit Quinn Ewers made his Texas football debut on Saturday.

Ewers, who began his career at Ohio State, led the Longhorns to a blowout victory over UL-Monroe to open the 2022 college football season.

The former five-star quarterback recruit threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the win, adding one rush for -9 yards.

Ewers apparently had an unfortunate sequence of events following the win, though.

His car got towed.

"How’d I get towed during the game," he tweeted.

How does the starting quarterback at Texas get his car towed during a game?

Figure it out, Longhorns.