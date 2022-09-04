Look: Ugly Fan Fight At College Football Game On Saturday

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 30: A general view of the field before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Michigan State Spartans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

It feels like we've gotten an inordinate amount of fan fights in 2022. Fans at the Oregon-Georgia game added to the list yesterday.

Old Row Sports shared video of a pretty nasty fan melee on one of the concours of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Punches were thrown, and there was some tussling going on as well.

Clearly, there were Georgia fans involved (the red gives it away). We're not sure if the man in the black shirt is an Oregon fan but it looks like some Ducks fans tried to get him away from the scene.

This fight, as dumb as it may have been, was arguably more entertaining than the action on the field.

Georgia, the defending national champions, wasted no time in obliterating the overmatched Ducks. When the clock expired, the Bulldogs had registered a 49-3 victory in front of hordes of UGA fans who made the trip to Atlanta.

If yesterday was any indication, Kirby Smart's program isn't relinquishing its national title without a fight.