Look: Urban Meyer Already Mentioned For Big College Job
Urban Meyer, Nebraska Huskers head coach?
That's what some college football fans are suggesting following the Huskers' brutal loss to Northwestern on Saturday afternoon in Ireland.
Scott Frost, entering his fifth season with the Huskers, had a disastrous performance on Saturday, highlighted by a bizarre onside kick decision up 11 points in the second half.
Some college football fans are now suggesting Meyer take over.
Meyer, of course, is coming off a horrific tenure in the NFL with the Jaguars.
He's working for FOX this fall.