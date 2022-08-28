Look: Urban Meyer Already Mentioned For Big College Job

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer, Nebraska Huskers head coach?

That's what some college football fans are suggesting following the Huskers' brutal loss to Northwestern on Saturday afternoon in Ireland.

Scott Frost, entering his fifth season with the Huskers, had a disastrous performance on Saturday, highlighted by a bizarre onside kick decision up 11 points in the second half.

Some college football fans are now suggesting Meyer take over.

Meyer, of course, is coming off a horrific tenure in the NFL with the Jaguars.

He's working for FOX this fall.